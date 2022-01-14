THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The City of Thunder Bay reports, “In response to direction from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Victoriaville Centre and McKellar Mall will now be conducting active screening to mall visitors”.

In a statement the city advises that “Access to the facilities will be restricted to the southern doors nearest to Renco Family Foods and the northern doors off of Justice Avenue. Active screening and limited access will remain in place until restrictions are lifted”.

“The Victoriaville Food Court remains open for take out service”.

The move has come following the closure of the Bargain Shop on the Brodie Street, Victoria Avenue side of the centre.