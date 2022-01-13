Thunder Bay COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 106 (one hundred six) new COVID-

19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active reported cases is 365. 93 cases have been resolved.

Two additional patients have been admitted to hospital.

Causes

4 Household contact

32 Other close contact

15 No known exposure

2 Travel outside NWO

53 Pending

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes. In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.