THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay (RCTB) is proud to announce its partnership with Tbaytel to deliver their Gender and Sexual Diversity training to all their employees throughout January, February and March 2022.

“Tbaytel is proud to support the Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay and its efforts to make our region more inclusive through education, training and awareness opportunities. With their Gender and Sexual Diversity certification, Tbaytel will be able to better serve our customers, support our employees and understand the diversity within northern Ontario communities,” says Lison McAuley, Vice President-Human Resources, Tbaytel.

Tbaytel is a proud founding sponsor of Rainbow Collective and they are a great contributor to the City of Thunder Bay and region of Northwestern Ontario.

With this partnership, Tbaytel signals to other corporations and organizations in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, that working with local groups and organizations to deliver lived experience training programs is a far greater opportunity to build a more inclusive and brighter community. Using local knowledge and understanding will further the opportunity for local groups and organizations to thrive and succeed.

“Having community partners like Tbaytel, step up and work with organizations like ours to support their continuous learning opportunities is exactly why Rainbow Collective launched our suite of workshops. We launched these workshops to better serve the community we live, work and play in. We do this by empowering folks to learn more about how to better serve and support their community through inclusion and knowledge of gender and sexual diversity,” says Jason Veltri, President, Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay

Rainbow Collective launched their new Gender and Sexual Diversity (GSD) certification for businesses and organizations in June 2021.

Since then over 15 local and regional organizations have be able to learn more about how to better support and empower the gender and sexual diversity in their community and organization, business or corporation.

Rainbow Collective offers an extensive suite of workshops for businesses, schools, community organizations and the broader community to access.

These workshops focus on furthering education for communication, collaboration and supporting gender & sexual diversity communities through proper use of pronouns, gender-neutral language and defining acts of allyship.