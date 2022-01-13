KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit reports 55 new cases of COVID-19.

The confirmed cases are an underestimate of the true number of people with COVID-19 in the Northwestern Health Unit region, given that access to PCR testing is increasingly limited, positive rapid antigen test results are not reported to Public Health, and the likelihood that people with asymptomatic infections may not seek testing.

Since our last update, we have received a report of: