THUNDER BAY – Weather – Environment Canada says get set for some serious cold weather.

The weather service says, “Bitterly cold Arctic air will begin to flood across the area tonight. Minimum temperatures near or below minus 30 combined with moderate winds will bring wind chill values near minus 40”.

10:43 AM EST Thursday 13 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

The cold is expected to start tonight and continue into Friday morning. Similar conditions are expected for many areas Friday night into Saturday morning as well.