THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A blast of bitterly cold Arctic air is going to cover much of Northern Ontario over the next couple of days.
Environment Canada says that “Bitterly cold Arctic air will begin to flood across the area tonight. Minimum temperatures near or below minus 30 combined with moderate winds will bring wind chill values near minus 40 are expected”.
10:43 AM EST Thursday 13 January 2022
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Wasaho Cree Nation
- Peawanuck
- Sandy Lake
- Bearskin Lake
- Muskrat Dam
- Webiquie
- Attawapiskat
- Summer Beaver
- Marten Falls
- Sachigo Lake
- Kasabonika
A period of very cold wind chills is expected.
The extreme cold will start tonight and continue into Friday morning. Similar conditions are expected for many areas Friday night into Saturday morning as well.