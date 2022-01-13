THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A blast of bitterly cold Arctic air is going to cover much of Northern Ontario over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada says that “Bitterly cold Arctic air will begin to flood across the area tonight. Minimum temperatures near or below minus 30 combined with moderate winds will bring wind chill values near minus 40 are expected”.

10:43 AM EST Thursday 13 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Sandy Lake

Bearskin Lake

Muskrat Dam

Webiquie

Attawapiskat

Summer Beaver

Marten Falls

Sachigo Lake

Kasabonika

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

The extreme cold will start tonight and continue into Friday morning. Similar conditions are expected for many areas Friday night into Saturday morning as well.