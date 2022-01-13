Two-time Grammy nominated musician and producer Steve Aoki has joined the World Poker Tour® as an ambassador and will play a pivotal role in guiding a full revamp of the WPT® for what promises to be a historic 20th anniversary season.

“It’s such an honor to be joining the WPT family. I have watched and admired the WPT for many, many years and to now be part of the WPT family; it feels so surreal and I am incredibly grateful,” Aoki said.

Having developed several brands of his own, Aoki’s new role will include helping the WPT raise brand awareness, while collaborating with the WPT as they develop a new look and feel. Aoki will also be engaging with poker fans at a number of World Poker Tour special events throughout 2022.

The Las Vegas-based DJ has a long history with the game of poker. While counting many of the world’s best players as friends, Aoki has also battled alongside them, most notably at the 2021 World Poker Tour Heads-Up Poker Championship.

“The passion and energy in which Steve Aoki approaches every aspect of his life is both inspiring and very much in line with the new vision of the WPT,” said Adam Pliska, World Poker Tour CEO. “Steve’s love of poker and his dedication to inspiring others to live life to the fullest makes him the ideal WPT brand ambassador. We are honored to have him play an active role in our transformation and in the celebration of World Poker Tour’s 20th anniversary.”

In mid-2022, Aoki and the World Poker Tour will partner on an invite-only charity event in Las Vegas to benefit the Aoki Foundation, the charity created by Aoki with a primary goal of supporting organizations in the brain science and research areas, with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. With entrepreneurs, thought-leaders, and global pioneers in attendance, this will be one of the can’t-miss events of the year.

While Aoki first made a name for himself in the world of electronic music, he has since developed into a renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and NFT futurist. With a social media following of more than 35.2 million, Aoki has a devoted fan base with wide-ranging interests.

WPT Season XX begins in January with the Lucky Hearts Poker Open at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. More events will be announced in early 2022.