THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Six accused, including three youths from the Greater Toronto Area, have been arrested in Thunder Bay amid an investigation into drug trafficking.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task and Intelligence Units, with assistance from the OPP’s Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 400 block of Court Street North at about 7:25 am on Wednesday, January 12.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity from that address.

When police entered they located and arrested numerous suspects. One of the suspects attempted to provide police with a false name, however, an investigation revealed the identity of the accused male.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A 16-year-old male from Oshawa, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 16-year-old male from Bowmanville, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Disobeying a Court Order

A 17-year-old female from Mississauga is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday, Jan. 13 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

The identities of the youth accused are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Dwayne Alexander QUIRT, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Breach of Probation x 3

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Timothy John TILLING, 51, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation

Michelle Margaret Yvonne TURPIN, 48, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday, Jan. 13 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.