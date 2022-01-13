SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting assistance from the public to solve a theft from a local construction area.

Sometime between December 18, 2021 and January 4, 2022, individuals broke into a construction area along Highway 516 and removed linesman tools, as well as over 600 feet of copper grounding cables.

The OPP is requesting anyone with information about this occurrence contact the Sioux Lookout Detachment at 807-737-2020 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

For safety and crime prevention tips, please visit our website at www.opp.ca.