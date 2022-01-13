CALGARY – The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms today announced it will launch legal action against the provincial government of Quebec, following the announcement by Premier Francois Legault of a “planned health tax” on Quebec residents who do not receive the requisite number of Covid injections, currently at three.

“The proposed Quebec ‘health tax’ is an egregious violation of the Charter rights of Quebecers and an affront to equality which Canada was, in times past, known for,” stated Justice Centre President, John Carpay.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Quebec Premier Francois Legault told news media a “substantial” amount would be implemented as a tax for those not getting a Covid vaccine. Despite having a double vaccination rate of 78.3%, Quebec has implemented some of the strictest lockdown measures in North America. The province imposed a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. banning even the solitary act of dog walking, and has implemented “vaccine passports” for places of worship and for businesses deemed “non-essential” by politicians. The province has also banned the vaccine-free from liquor and cannabis stores.

Premier Legault did not give details on when the tax would be implemented, or how much the cost would be.

Quebec follows other European nations such as Greece and Italy implementing a financial burden on unvaccinated citizens. In Greece, individuals over 60 year olds will be fined 100 euros ($144 CDN) after January 15 for not taking the shot, while in Austria, individuals over 14 will be charged the Canadian equivalent of $5,147 every three months.

“This is a blatant attack on a minority of society. Historically, persecution of a minority through taxation has paved the way for further and worse measures. We will fight this discriminatory and unscientific tax in court and defend the right to bodily autonomy of Quebecers and all Canadians. This injustice has no place in Canada,” added Carpay.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms clearly states that every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination. And Canadian courts have repeatedly affirmed the Charter right to bodily autonomy.

“The announcement of a tax on those who decline the Covid injections, like the ‘vaccine passport,’ is discrimination and wrong. Vaccines do not stop people from contracting or spreading Covid, so there is no medical or scientific justification for the financial persecution and discrimination against vaccine-free citizens,” concluded Carpay.