Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task and Intelligence Units, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 300 block of Cumberland Street North at about 7:10 AM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at that address.

When police entered the home they located three suspects. All three were taken into custody without further incident.

A search of the home led to the seizure of more than $31,000 in cash, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected oxycodone pills, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Cumberland Street North Drug Bust 1 of 4

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals about $49,000 CAD.

A 17-year-old female from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

She appeared in bail court on Thursday, Jan. 13 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The identity of the accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Gada RAGASA, 29, of Whitby, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession with Intent to use Forged Document x 2

• Possession of an Identity Document x 2

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Believe David Mvita KASHALA, 24, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

They appeared in bail court on Thursday, January 13, 2022, and were remanded into custody with a future appearance date.