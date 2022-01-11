THUNDER BAY – Weather – Except for Wasaho Cree Nation and Peawanuck in Ontario’s Far North where there are Extreme Cold Warning in effect, there are no weather alerts or warnings for most of the region.

Toronto and much of Southern Ontario is facing temperatures of -21, and extreme cold warnings.

4:32 AM EST Tuesday 11 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

City of Toronto

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Temperatures between minus 21 and minus 28 degrees Celsius. Wind chill values near minus 30.

Bitterly cold Arctic air combined with light winds will bring extremely cold wind chills to the region. This is the coldest air so far this season. Wind chills will moderate later this morning.

3:02 AM EST Tuesday 11 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Wind chill values early this morning have moderated as temperatures rise. However, minimum temperatures between minus 30 and minus 32 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45 will return again tonight into Wednesday morning.

Similar wind chill values are expected during the nights and mornings for the remainder of the week.

Thunder Bay

It is -23 in Thunder Bay headed to a high of -9 for Tuesday.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon then light this afternoon.

Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill near minus 19.

Fort Frances

It is -17 in Fort Frances this morning. Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming west 20 this afternoon. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill near minus 17.

Sachigo Lake

It is -23 headed to a high of -16 in Sachigo Lake today. Periods of snow with total amounts of 2 centimetres expected. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon. This means a risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -19 to start the day in Dryden. Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. There will be periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon.

Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin so bundle up and remember your pets and livestock will feel the cold just like you will.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending after midnight then cloudy skies. Up to two centimetres is likely. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 20.