January 11, 2022 – Highway 11 and 17 Roads Update

KENORA – Roads Update – Highway 11 Closure:

Shuniah Fire Rescue reports, “COLLISION: Report of a single vehicle collision on Spruce River Rd with airbags deployed. Emergency crews responding”.

Highway 17 has a lane blocked. 10 Kilometres east of Kenora traffic control is in place, as a lane is blocked due to a collision.

With snow in the forecast across the region, this article will be updated through the day as road conditions change.