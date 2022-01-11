KENORA – Roads Update – Highway 11 Closure:

Shuniah Fire Rescue reports, “COLLISION: Report of a single vehicle collision on Spruce River Rd with airbags deployed. Emergency crews responding”.

Highway 17 has a lane blocked. 10 Kilometres east of Kenora traffic control is in place, as a lane is blocked due to a collision.

Update: #Incident #SavantLake #HWY599 NB at Whiskey Jack Lodge Rd, 37 km north of #HWY642 Jct, lane remain blocked by a disabled vehicle. Please use caution in the area. #ONHWys https://t.co/1TYeqVlQ7F… — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 11, 2022

Update: #Incident #Kenora #HWY17 EB 10km east of #HWY71 Jct, 1 lane remain blocked due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys https://t.co/qLmOriHi6f — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 11, 2022

With snow in the forecast across the region, this article will be updated through the day as road conditions change.