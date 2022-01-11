THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Bearskin Lake Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin says, “There is so much fake news, there’s no military here, no boots, not even a cowboy boot”.

The Chief reporting to the community says that “Three Canadian Rangers came in yesterday to work with local Canadian Rangers for two weeks”.

The community of 400 now has 217 cases of COVID-19.

Community leadership is hopeful that number will start to decline this week as cases are resolved.

Government officials including Public Safety Minister Bill Blair have said that military help is on the way to Bearskin Lake.

This afternoon, I spoke with Chief Kamenawatamin about support for Bearskin Lake. Starting today, @CanadianForces Rangers will be on the ground to help the community with their response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We will get through this together. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) January 9, 2022

The community has been sounding the alarm since late December when a State of Emergency was declared as COVID-19 numbers started soaring.

Sources tell NetNewsLedger that the Canadian Armed Forces were on for the most part their annual Holiday Leave in late December.

Canadian Rangers have been activated across the region helping in a number of other communities through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ranger Go Teams have helped communities. The Canadian Rangers are part-time reservists in the Canadian Army.