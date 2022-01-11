Real COVID-19 Numbers Ten Times Higher – Chief Medical Officer of Health

EDMONTON – COVID-19 UPDATE – Alberta’s chief medical officer of health reports that there are now 57,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that the real number of cases with Omicron is likely ten times that number however.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw told reporters Monday, “I couldn’t give a specific number, but it’s very clear with 40 per cent positivity rate, that transmission is higher than it’s ever been before. We should assume that at minimum we’re seeing about 10 times or more the number of cases that we’re diagnosing through PCR (tests).

“It’s my belief that we need to prepare for a significant impact (to the health system) at this point given the cases we’ve seen.”

Across Canada as Omicron numbers have surged, health units have been overwhelmed by massive numbers of people seeking COVID-19 tests.

Alberta and Ontario have moved to restrict testing to essential persons rather than the general public and are telling people if they feel that they have COVID-19 symptoms to be responsible and to self-isolate.

Given the emergence of the new Omicron variant and ongoing community transmission of the Delta variant, Toronto Public Health is urging all eligible residents to book their third-dose appointment. Residents who have not yet received their first or second COVID-19 vaccine shot are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines lower the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, while protecting oneself, loved ones and the community.