January 11, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay Police Service 911

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The past twenty-four hours were fairly quiet except for missing person reports for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents since the last update you received.

Daily update from 01/10/2022 to 01/11/2022

Recent incidents
2 arrow_up -9 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
0 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
0 Quality of Life