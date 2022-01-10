THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 268 (two hundred sixty-eight) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active cases is 308.

223 cases have been resolved.

Three more people have been admitted to hospital in the district.

Case Locations

208 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas

28 District communities

32 First Nation communities

Causes

19 Household contact

56 Other close contact

40 No known exposure

3 Travel outside NWO

150 Pending

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

In addition, through data quality checks, 2 cases reported previously by TBDHU were removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.