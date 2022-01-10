COVID-19 Numbers Climbing in Other Northern Communities

THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The impact of COVID-19 in Bearskin Lake is seen in the numbers of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. That number is at 213 as of the weekend.

Canadian Rangers in Bearskin Lake have been activated to assess the situation and the Canadian Armed Forces is going to be getting more help into the community.

Volunteers and essential workers in Bearskin Lake continue to carry out urgent work.

Tonight, a volunteer cuts firewood into the evening. Its currently minus 30 but minus 42 with the wind. Photo by David Mekanak pic.twitter.com/WwxZSra7E5 — Mike Mckay (@Mikem32011) January 10, 2022

Help from neighbouring communities has been a real help to Bearskin Lake as the pandemic has put over half of the community into isolation.

Getting needed supplies of food, firewood and medicines has come so far mostly from the efforts of people.

The hard reality is that the number of essential workers on the ground in the community is rather small.

Many of those people have been working long hours and are wearing down.

What else is happening across the North is COVID-19 numbers are climbing in other communities as well.

Attawapiskat is reporting 30 active cases this morning.

Wasaho Cree Nation is doing community testing.

There has not been a lot of widespread coverage of the State of Emergency in Ginogaming First Nation or in Aroland where COVID-19 have been climbing as well.

It is quite likely that the numbers in Bearskin Lake are simply the tip of what is a huge COVID-19 iceberg looming dead ahead in Ontario’s Far North.