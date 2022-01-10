KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit states, “Please note that the confirmed cases are an underestimate of the true number of people with COVID-19 in the Northwestern Health Unit region, given that access to PCR testing is increasingly limited, positive rapid antigen test results are not reported to Public Health, and the likelihood that people with asymptomatic infections may not seek testing”.

The NWHU says there are 151 positive cases to report on Monday, January 10, 2033.

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Atikokan Health Hub area

22 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden Health Hub area

4 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Emo Health Hub area

33 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Fort Frances Health Hub area

55 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Rainy River Health Hub area

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Red Lake Health Hub area

35 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Sioux Lookout* Health Hub area

*includes cases reported in First Nations communities in the Sioux Lookout area. More detailed numbers can be found here: https://www.slfnha.com/covid/

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should visitwww.ontario.ca/exposed for more information on what to do next.