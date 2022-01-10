The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) is expecting to receive a shipment of Rapid Antigen Tests and PPE for licensed child care workers in the District of Thunder Bay.

The Province recently announced that licensed child care workers and educators would receive priority status for COVID-19 vaccination. In addition, the Ministry of Education will be sending Rapid Antigen Tests and PPE to service system managers to distribute to community-based licensed child care centres. Child care centres located in schools will be provided with tests by their school board.

As service system manager, TBDSSAB will distribute tests to licensed child care centres throughout the District of Thunder Bay. The shipment of rapid tests is expected to arrive mid-January, with distribution sites in Thunder Bay, Marathon, and Greenstone. The Ministry will send PPE directly to licensed child care centres.