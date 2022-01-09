THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Except for Extreme Cold Warnings for Wasaho Cree Nation and Peawanuck in Ontario’s Far North, the weather map shows no other alerts or warnings.

Western Ontario is going to be far cooler today than on Saturday.

Thunder Bay

It is -20 in Thunder Bay headed to a daytime high of -17. Skies will be mainly sunny. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 17. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will shift to be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

It is -24 in Fort Frances this Sunday morning. A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast with winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 21. Wind chill near minus 36. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds from the west at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 33 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sandy Lake

It is -25 in Sandy Lake this morning. Periods of light snow will be ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 27 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 42. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 30. Wind chill near minus 45. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -25 in Dryden this morning. Mainly cloudy skies this morning will break to clearing skies this afternoon. Winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 33 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.