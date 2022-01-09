THUNDER BAY – ROADS Update – Highway 17 between Kenora and Thunder Bay remains with a number of incidents causing road closures today.
Update: #Closure #LongbowLake #VermilionBay #HWY17 remains closed in both directions between #Hwy71 and Vermilion Bay due to poor road conditions. #ONHwys https://t.co/IkBmYtKTIF https://t.co/e5gqpwKM8p
— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) January 9, 2022
#Closure #LongbowLake #VermilionBay #HWY17 closed in both directions between #Hwy71 and Vermilion Bay due to poor road conditions. #ONHwys https://t.co/2QmFMa5EPx https://t.co/oDqjjRiLeZ
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 9, 2022
Update: #Incident #Kenora #HWY17A East at Sec. Hwy 658 Redditt Road North – Lane remains blocked due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. #DriveSafe #ONHwys https://t.co/xPnZsE7SdE
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 9, 2022