THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – First Nation communities across Northern Ontario are dealing with surging COVID-19 case numbers.

Communities like Bearskin Lake and Ginogaming have declared State of Emergency status to get needed help.

In Bearskin Lake First Nation a remote Far North community of about 400, there are 213 positive cases of COVID-19 this morning. The Chief has tested positive and is in isolation.

Aroland First Nation is battling increased COVID-19 case numbers as well.

In Bearskin Lake, Minister Bill Blair says, “Canadian Armed Forces members arrived in Bearskin Lake First Nation today to conduct an initial assessment. Officials from across government are working closely with community leadership to get support where it is needed.”

There has been a GoFundMe page set up for Bearskin Lake. So far over $40,000 has been donated.

Developing…