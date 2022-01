WASAHO CREE NATION – A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Temperatures between minus 26 and minus 32 degrees Celsius are forecast producing with the wind, Wind Chill values between minus 45 and minus 50.

4:55 AM EST Sunday 09 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

When: Late this afternoon through Tuesday morning.