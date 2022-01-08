THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – If you don’t need to travel today, it might just be a good idea to stay home. Environment Canada says, the city will see snow today falling at times heavy. Total amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will result in reduced visibility due to heavy snow.

6:25 AM EST Saturday 08 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.