January 8, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NNL Staff
-
247
Police

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A quieter twenty-four hours for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 01/07/2022 to 01/08/2022

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up -4 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life