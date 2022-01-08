Enter broad-spectrum CBD which is capable of the entourage effect—the enhanced synergy that takes place when the whole plant’s nutrients work together as one.

As we embrace CBD as a part of wellness and recovery routine, we can expect a longer list of benefits in the coming years. If you’re interested in dabbling in CBD oil, you’ll find that there are hundreds, if not thousands of options on the market. With so many to choose from, it can quickly become overwhelming.

The CBD Wellness Brand Contenders

These brands are making the powerful emergence of the cannabinoid wellness trend known in the ever-evolving beauty industry.

Indigo Harper

Providing the best CBD starter kit on the playing field is Indigo Harper. If you’re a first-time user of CBD products, don’t sweat it! All of their products have a Certificate of Analysis to ensure the products would do you good, make you feel better, and help you enjoy life’s adventures with the ones you love—the very core of IH’s ethos.

Amanda Campbell, the founder of Indigo Harper, expected that she would be her brand’s first customer to guarantee quality. Their artfully-crafted products’ ingredients are sourced from California-grown organic hemp; vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, and of course, cruelty-free!

Indigo Harper offers three major products so far and we can’t wait to see their expanded line.

CBD Hydrating Body Oil soothes dry skin with an ultra-hydrating body oil which is made of a botanical blend of broad-spectrum CBD, arnica montana, vitamin B6, tea tree, fresh eucalyptus, calming lavender, and soothing ylang-ylang. Recommended to be applied after a nice warm bath to leave the skin with a soft moisturized glow. A perfect ender for a stressful day! CBD Nourishing Body Balm has a buttery thick comfort-inducing balm made with broad-spectrum CBD, 100% sustainable beeswax, calming lavender, and fresh eucalyptus, it’s the tried-and-true velvety balm that started it all! Applying a dollop of balm in a circular motion on the shoulders, neck, feet, and knees will help support the healthy movement of your joints. This high-potency CBD body balm made for everyone was created with the inspiration of adventure-loving souls! CBD After Sun Body Spray with refreshing aloe vera, and restorative arnica montana. It’s a one-of-a-kind body oil spray that’s more than just a post-sun savior, it’s a powerful botanical blend created for daily use with the tantalizing scents of ylang-ylang, eucalyptus, and lavender. A spray and a gentle rub are all you need to feel refreshed, restored, and soothed!

Papa and Berkley

They’re a health and wellness advocate that focuses on plant-infused cannabis products for consumers’ daily wellness routine. They offer a great range of products from oils to soft gels at competitive prices. Their CBD Releaf Softgels are easy to swallow for people having a hard time sleeping or just to relieve daily stress.

Medterra

Their products are driven by scientific research and developed in collaboration with their medical advisory board which prides itself on risk-free and rooted sustainability products. All four variants of their CBD gummies focus on sleep, relaxation, boosting immunity, and alertness.

Onyx

They’re a health and beauty brand that celebrates a wellness ritual rooted in nature that’s just made for you. What’s cool about this company is that they also have products for your pets! They have a Broad-Spectrum CBD Pet Oil named Paws A Moment which is veterinarian-formulated that may help dogs and cats find relief from anxiety, pain, inflammation, and age-related issues.

Ned

They offer hemp products and gift sets for CBD users to feel better and live better. For better sleep, you can try Let Your Heart Be Light Bundle.

The Best Intentions, The Best Efforts, The Best Quality

Amanda Campbell’s desire to enhance lifestyle and wellness with broad-spectrum CBD—THC’s non-psychotropic cousin, started in the middle of a class at Oxford. Thinking about her grandmother’s arthritis, knowing what it feels like to have achy joints as an athlete herself, and being skincare-savvy, she geared her active line towards relieving aches and pains enough to be considered one of the industry’s best.

Campbell was inspired to form a company that would aid people to live more relaxed lives by providing natural pain relief products. After nearly three years of non-stop venturing to find the best ingredients, she launched Indigo Harper and it has had amazing growth since then. “We don’t simply want to develop similar things than what’s out there,” Campbell added, “we want to create superior and innovative products in space.”

Indigo Harper provides natural solutions for chronic pain and recovery that are specifically formulated to not manifest the negative side effects associated with traditional drugs.

With just a quick rub-down the neck or a spritz of their body spray after conquering a trail or another day of work, you get to live, recover and repeat. This is what relief sounds like!

