Thunder Bay – Weather – Much of Western Ontario, including the City of Thunder Bay, Dryden, Kenora, Marathon, Nipigon and Wawa are all under either Winter Storm Warnings or Winter Travel Advisories this morning.

For Thunder Bay and points west to Kenora, if you don’t need to travel today, it might just be a good idea to stay home. Environment Canada says, the city will see snow today falling at times heavy. Total amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will result in reduced visibility due to heavy snow.

6:25 AM EST Saturday 08 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Dryden – Ignace – Upsala

Vermilion Bay

Kenora

Armstrong

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across the north shore of Lake Superior.

5:24 AM EST Saturday 08 January 2022

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Hazardous winter weather conditions expected today into tonight

Hazards: Snow at times heavy. Total amounts near 15 cm except locally up to 20 cm over higher terrain by tonight. Southerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h this morning and afternoon. Significantly reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow.

Thunder Bay

It is -6 this morning, with snow another five centimetres is expected. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight snow flurries will be ending late this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Another two centimetres of snow is likely. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

It is -12 in Fort Frances to start your Saturday. Snow is forecast with amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin, bundle up.

Sachigo Lake

It is -20 to start your Saturday in Sachigo Lake. Periods of snow with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite is present.

Tonight will see brief periods of snow with another two centimetres possible. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The Winter Travel Advisory remains in effect this morning. It is -13 in Dryden this morning. We are calling for another five centimetres of snow. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon.

Tonight, light snow will be ending this evening then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.