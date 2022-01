DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and Ignace to English River.

Highway 17 is likely to present winter driving challenges.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight into Saturday.

Hazards: Snow at times heavy with accumulations near 10 cm, Reduced visibility due to heavy snow.

When: This evening through Saturday afternoon.