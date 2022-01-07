THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested two males from the Greater Toronto Area who were in the city conducting suspected drug trafficking activity amid a home takeover.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West just after 2 am on Friday, January 7 to check on the welfare of a resident in possible distress.

The welfare check was in relation to a suspected home takeover.

When officers arrived they made contact with a victim and discovered there was a home takeover in progress.

Police located two males inside the home who were unwanted. Both were placed under arrest for being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Further investigation led to the discovery that the two males were believed to be utilizing the home for the trafficking of Cocaine. Police also seized cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The two suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Hoshea MUANZA-MPOYI, 18, of Courtice, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Ozron Ozon WALTERS, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Both appeared in bail court on Friday, Jan. 7, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.