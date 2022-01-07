NIPIGON – WEATHER – Environment Canada has updated the Special Weather Statement to a Winter Storm Warning. Snow at times heavy with accumulations near 15 centimetres, and possibly reaching 20 centimetres for some locations.

Significantly reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow. Strong southerly winds gusting up to 80 km/h.

12:26 PM EST Friday 07 January 2022

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Hazardous winter conditions expected Saturday morning through the evening.

Travel is expected to become hazardous due to accumulating snow and poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Conditions are expected to gradually improve Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.