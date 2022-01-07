Ginoogaming FN – COVID-19 Update – COVID-19 CASES in Ginoogaming FN have continued to grow. There are almost fifty cases of the COVID-19 virus in the community.

There are at present approximately 16 homes in isolation.

Many children in the community are sick.

As part of the State of Emergency called on December 29, 2021, discussions that have been taking place with fed/prov governments and Indigenous agencies, the community has called for: Immediate improvement in broadband (internet) connectivity; and a continuous/reliable supply of rapid antigen testing kits.

Arrangements are also in place to address the needs of households, youth mental health and crisis support.

A Public curfew from 10 pm – 8 am daily remains in effect.