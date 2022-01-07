THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Travel north to Armstrong will present challenges. Environment Canada has issued a Weather Advisory for the region including Armstrong and Beardmore.

The advisory is for early Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

4:07 PM EST Friday 07 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Saturday.

Hazards will include snow, at times heavy, with accumulations near 10 cm, reduced visibility due to heavy snow.

Travel is expected to become hazardous due to accumulating snow and poor visibility in heavy snow. Snow is expected to taper to flurries Saturday evening.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.