KENORA – WEATHER – Extreme Arctic Cold is spreading across the region.
Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings in Western and Northern Ontario this morning.
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
A period of very cold wind chills is expected.
Wind chill values near minus 40 are expected through Friday morning.
Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.