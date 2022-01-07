KENORA – WEATHER – Extreme Arctic Cold is spreading across the region.

Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings in Western and Northern Ontario this morning.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values near minus 40 are expected through Friday morning.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.