THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – There are 11,899 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Ontario this morning. The number is very likely far larger due to delays in testing and availability of tests.

2,472 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario.

There are 338 people in the Intensive Care Units in Hospitals.

232 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 106 are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 271.