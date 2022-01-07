THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 UPDATE – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 161 (one hundred sixty-one) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases is 265. 89 cases are reported resolved.

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable

individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that

confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19

in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not

be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

Causes

10 Household contact

16 Other close contact

14 No known exposure

7 Travel outside NWO

114 Pending

148 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, 12 cases in District communities and

1 case in a First Nation community.