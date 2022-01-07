THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 UPDATE – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 161 (one hundred sixty-one) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
The total number of current active cases is 265. 89 cases are reported resolved.
NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable
individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that
confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19
in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not
be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.
Causes
- 10 Household contact
- 16 Other close contact
- 14 No known exposure
- 7 Travel outside NWO
- 114 Pending
148 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, 12 cases in District communities and
1 case in a First Nation community.