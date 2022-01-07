THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – More help is on the way for Bearskin Lake First Nation.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says, “On the ground now are 28 Windigo Tribal Council Members and 6 community members that are being paid by funding from ISC.

“On December 30, ISC deployed 3 primary care nurses and one advance care paramedic to join the 2 Rapid Response environmental health officers in the community to provide surge capacity.

“ISC has also helped coordinate 12 Bearskin First Nation band members from Thunder Bay and 2 Community Disaster Relief Ontario employees from NGO Alliance, 3 Team Rubicon members to assist community members with cutting wood for fuel and providing fire safety monitoring, 2 public health nurses from the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, 1 Home Care Nurse from Windigo First Nations Tribal Council, as well as community members receiving and delivering food and essential supplies to affected households.

“Matawa Tribal Council has hired nurses in Thunder Bay to pre-test volunteers for Covid-19 before boarding flights to take them to the community.”