THUNDER BAY – INDIGENOUS – Matawa First Nations Management has recommended a building closure to prevent the possible spread of infection.

Effective immediately, the MECC and Education Department offices and services such as Safe Sobering Site and ON Call are closed to undergo a complete disinfection process which will include school vehicles.

Much of the Matawa Education Department staff were already working from home following the Christmas break.

The MECC and Education Department offices will reopen January 17, 2022 unless an extended closure is required by the Chiefs and management.

Please note that teaching staff were in the process of preparing devices and learning packages with the intention of getting them sent out to students.

Staff will be preparing learning packages and Chromebooks for remote learning. Procedures will be set up for entering the building for work related purposes.