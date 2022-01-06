Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect this morning across our region. However to the west in Manitoba and right across Western Canada there are extreme cold warnings in effect. Cold Arctic weather is just to the west.

Thunder Bay

It is -24 in Thunder Bay this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a continued 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite will continue.

Fort Frances

It is -27 in Fort Frances this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of minus 21. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin continues.

Marten Falls

It is a chilly -29 in Marten Falls. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 23. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 31 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 33 this evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -27 in Dryden to start the day. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.