January 6, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay Police Unit

Thunder Bay – NEWS – There were 13 incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 01/05/2022 to 01/06/2022

Recent incidents
13 5 from yesterday
Violent
3 1 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 No changes from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 4 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life