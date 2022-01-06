THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The COVID-19 crisis in Bearskin Lake continues.

Indigenous Services Minister Hajdu reports, “On Wednesday afternoon, the community requested 40 personnel to help with freight, deliveries, and security. ISC officials are working with partners to support this request and help coordinate over the next few days. In the past week more than $1.1 million in additional monies has been approved for the community.

“The community indicated they are continuing to assess their needs and making sure that the funding received thus far will cover their additional costs. Our officials will continue to work with them on any requests for assistance, including through the province for military support if they determine it is needed.”

ISC has been meeting daily with community representatives and is committed to supporting them during this challenging time.

On December 31, $483K was approved for food security, PPE and prevention supplies, isolation accommodation and set-up, transportation, and wages for community-based workers.

On January 3, an additional $415K was approved for Bearskin Lake First Nation, to put in place airport security, winter road, community perimeter security personnel and associated costs.

On January 4, ISC approved an additional $217K in needs-based funding to provide enhanced community security by funding community peacekeepers and for transportation to and from the community by air for volunteers and service providers.”