Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has reported 11,582 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

There are also an additional 14 deaths due to the virus across the province.

The province also says that there are a total of 2,081 patients in Ontario hospitals, and of that 288 are in the intensive care units.

Ontario has a test positivity rate of 28.1%.