DRYDEN – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Dryden have upgraded the charges against the accused involved in a serious assault that occurred on September 30, 2021 in the City of Dryden.

On September 30, 2021 members of the Dryden Police Service (DPS) were called to a residence on Thunder Lake in the City of Dryden. Shortly after DPS officers arrived at the residence, a serious assault took place.

As a result of the initial investigation, Jack KELLY age 40 of Dryden, ON was charged with the following criminal offences:

• Assault Peace Officer with a weapon- sec. 270.01(1)(a) x 2 counts

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm- sec. 91(1) x 3 counts

• Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition- sec. 86(1) x 3 counts

• Uttering Threats- Damage Property- sec. 264.1(1)(b)

On December 20, 2021 the accused was further charged with:

• Attempt to Commit Murder- sec. 239(1)(b) x 2 counts

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on January 17, 2022 to answer to the above charges.

The investigation was conducted by the OPP Northwest Region Crime Unit with the assistance of members from the Dryden OPP Detachment, OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS), OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and OPP Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.