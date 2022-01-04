THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – “Testing guidelines changed last week, we are in the process of updating all of our information and continuing to try to get messaging out to everyone,” shares Lance Dyll with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. “Our testing capacity is sufficient for the time being, but as noted only certain people are eligible at this time”.

Our newsroom received concerns raised by readers that there is no testing at this time.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is in the process of updated the new guidelines.

Here is the latest information from the TBDHU:

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 covid 19 , assume that you may have the virus and may be contagious.

Symptoms include:

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath

decreased or loss of taste or smell

two or more of: runny nose or nasal congestion headache extreme fatigue sore throat muscle aches or joint pain gastrointestinal symptoms (such as vomiting or diarrhea)



If you have symptoms, you and anyone you live with must isolate for five days if you are fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy, or are under 12 years of age.

You can end isolation after five days only if your symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours, and all public health and safety measures, such as masking and physical distancing, are followed. If your symptoms are not in the list above, stay home until you feel better for at least 24 hours (or 48 hours if the symptoms affect the digestive system).

If you are not fully vaccinated or are immunocompromised, you and anyone you live with must isolate for 10 days.

If you’ve been exposed to someone with symptoms of COVID-19 covid 19 or who has received a positive test result

If you are fully vaccinated, have no symptoms, do not live with the positive case and are otherwise healthy, or are under 12 years of age

self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after your last exposure

for symptoms for 10 days after your last exposure wear a mask, practice physical distancing, and follow all other public health measures if leaving home

do not visit any high-risk settings or people who may be at higher risk of illness (such as seniors) for 10 days after your last exposure

If you are not fully vaccinated or are immunocompromised

isolate for 10 days after your last exposure, regardless of whether you have any symptoms

If you live, work, attend, volunteer, or have been admitted in a high-risk setting such as:

hospitals and health care settings, including complex continuing care facilities and acute care facilities

congregate living settings, such as long-term care and retirement homes, First Nation elder care lodges, group homes, shelters, hospices, temporary foreign worker settings, and correctional institutions

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities

Notify them of the exposure and do not go there for 10 days from your last exposure, when the symptoms began, or when you were diagnosed. To ensure sufficient staffing levels, workers will have the opportunity to return to work early on day seven of their isolation with a negative PCR test, or two negative rapid antigen tests on day six and seven. If you live in a high-risk setting, you should isolate regardless of vaccination status.

If you develop any symptoms, you and your household must isolate for five days from the onset of your symptoms if you are fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy, or if you are under 12 years of age. If you are not fully vaccinated or are immunocompromised you must isolate for 10 days since your symptoms began.

If you live with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 covid 19 or has tested positive for the virus

You must isolate for the same amount of time as the positive case, regardless of your vaccination status.

If you have a positive test result

Isolate

If you test positive from a PCR test, rapid molecular test, or a rapid antigen test, you must isolate. If you tested positive on a rapid antigen test, you no longer need to book a PCR test to confirm your results.

If you are fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy, or are under 12 years old, you must isolate for five days from when your symptoms began or from the date of your test, whichever came first. You can end isolation after five days if your symptoms are improved for at least 24 hours, and all public health and safety measures, such as masking and physical distancing, are followed.

If you are not fully vaccinated or are immunocompromised, you must isolate for 10 days after your symptoms began or your positive test result, whichever came first.

The people you live with must also isolate at the same time as you, whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

If you are work or live in a high risk-health care setting, includings hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes, congregate living settings, you must notify your employer and isolate for 10 days from their your exposure or symptom onset, or from your date of diagnosis. To ensure sufficient staffing levels, workers in these settings will have the opportunity to return to work early on day seven of their isolation, with a negative PCR test, or two negative rapid antigen tests on day six and seven.