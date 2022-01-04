THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Effective Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 12:01 am, the province will return to the modified version of Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen for at least 21 days (until January 26), impacting City services and recreation facilities.

“The City will take all necessary measures to protect the health and safety of employees, residents and the community at large. We will continue to comply with all provincial orders and follow the advice of our public health experts, while making sure that essential services are provided,” said City Manager Norm Gale.

“Life in a pandemic continues to take a toll on all of us. For almost two years now, we have been battling COVID-19, and it continues to be a very challenging time as we live and work through this ongoing pandemic. But City employees and the entire community have shown remarkable resiliency, and I thank everyone for their continued patience, hard work and understanding.”

Closure of Recreation Facilities and Programs

The following facilities will close effective Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 12:01 am. Credits will automatically be applied to client accounts for affected registrations and bookings.

Canada Games Complex

Volunteer Pool (Churchill Pool has remained closed under renovation)

Arenas : Fort William Gardens, Neebing, Delaney, Port Arthur, Grandview, Current River

: Fort William Gardens, Neebing, Delaney, Port Arthur, Grandview, Current River FWG Box Office will reopen Monday Jan. 10 for regular hours – 10:30 am-2:30 pm Monday to Friday

Older Adult Centres: 55 Plus Centre and West Arthur (Remained closed after holiday break)

Take-out food service (curbside pick-up) will continue for River Street café: 11 am – 2 pm, Monday to Friday

Community Centres: West Thunder, Current River, North End, Oliver Road, North McIntyre, Jumbo Gardens, South Neebing, Vale, Vickers Heights, West Arthur (includes volunteer-board operated community centres)

West Thunder, Current River, North End, Oliver Road, North McIntyre, Jumbo Gardens, South Neebing, Vale, Vickers Heights, West Arthur (includes volunteer-board operated community centres) Kinsmen Youth Centre

Youth Inclusion Program indoor sites and new client referrals

Baggage Building Arts Centre (Remained closed after holiday break)

Water Garden Pavilion (Prince Arthur’s Landing rink will remain open)

Centennial Botanical Conservatory

The City’s outdoor rinks will remain open. Washrooms and heated change rooms will also remain available as per the posted capacity and rules, but should only be used for changing, not staying inside for an extended period as per the provincial regulations.

City Hall & Victoriaville Civic Centre

City Hall and Victoriaville Civic Centre remain closed with service available by advanced appointment booking. Victoriaville mall will be open to the public at 50% capacity. The food court will be closed.

Municipal Child Care Centres

Algoma, Grace Remus, Ogden, and Woodcrest Child Care Centres are open to existing preschool aged children only until January 13. Any changes based on staffing capacity will be communicated to affected clients. The City is currently assessing capacity to potentially offer emergency child care subject to provincial regulations.

Pioneer Ridge Long-Term Care

In addition to ending social absences for residents (includes outside visits) and stopping general visitation, Pioneer Ridge will start daily, Rapid Testing for every person entering the building.

Support Workers providing services to residents will be able to continue services, and will be tested with each entry. They will provide service to residents in the resident’s room only and can only provide service to resident cohorts. No support worker will visit more than one cohort in a day. Window and virtual visits are continuing and encouraged, and can be booked by calling the command centre and leaving a message at 684-3956

With recreation facilities closed, residents are encouraged to make use of outdoor City park amenities including rinks and trails, while continuing to follow all public health guidelines.

For a detailed list of city services, electronic services, information, and a list of phone numbers to make appointment bookings, visit the city’s online directory at: www.thunderbay.ca/AtoZ