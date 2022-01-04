Dryden – WEATHER – An Arctic blast of cold has taken over much of the region. Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued across almost the entire region.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard: Minimum temperatures between minus 27 and minus 32 degrees Celsius.

Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45.

When: Tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.