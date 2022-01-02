THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect across Western Ontario, except for the City of Thunder Bay. The coldest place in Ontario this morning is -38.4 °C in Fort Frances.

4:15 AM EST Sunday 02 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Atikokan – Quetico – Mine Centre

Fort Frances

Sioux Lookout – Lac Seoul

Kenora – Nestor Falls

Dryden – Vermilion Bay – Ignace



A period of very cold wind chills continues.

Hazard: Minimum temperatures of -30 to -35 degrees Celsius. Wind chill values near minus 40.

When: Tonight into Sunday morning.

Thunder Bay

It is -30 in Thunder Bay. Clear skies are in the forecast with winds of up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite so bundle up and make sure pets are not left outside.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

Ontario’s cold spot this morning, at -38 is Fort Frances. The forecast is calling for clear skies Sunday with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes, do bundle up and make sure not to leave pets outside.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies that will be clearing after midnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite continues.

Sachigo Lake

It is -28 in Sachigo Lake this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Light winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden residents have to look down near the bottom of the thermometer to see the mercury. It is -28 this morning. Clear skies this morning will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies becoming overcast near midnight with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 24. Wind chill near minus 32. Risk of frostbite continues.