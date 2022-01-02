January 2, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

NNL Staff
Thunder Bay – News – Cold weather seems to have quelled the rate of crime in Thunder Bay.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 01/01/2022 to 01/02/2022

Recent incidents
13 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
3 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life