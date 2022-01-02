THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has ended the Extreme Cold Warning

Earlier: Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the City of Thunder Bay.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Wind chills near minus 40 expected this morning.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.