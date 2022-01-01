KENORA – POLITICS – I hope everyone has had a safe and merry Christmas, and I’m wishing everyone all the best in the New Year.

I’m excited for Parliament to resume later this month. There are a lot of important items on the agenda, and I’m eager to get back to work for Canadians. As the Official Opposition, Canada’s Conservatives are committed to holding the government to account and fighting to recover our economy.

I’m particularly looking forward to commencing our Natural Resources Committee study on implementation of the government’s emissions reduction policies. Canada needs a plan for climate action that will ensure stability for our natural resources sector, and I’m glad that our committee will play a role in this process.

During break weeks, I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to meet with constituents and community leaders from across the riding. I have more plans to travel the riding and all northern Ontario to discuss local priorities that I will advocate for in Ottawa.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Eric Melillo MP

Kenora